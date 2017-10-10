New Music: The Lox – Hit A Roach Posted on October 10, 2017 by Wade Bloggs Leave a comment The Lox return to drop off a new track called “Hit A Roach”. “Hit A Roach” is produced by Jimmy Dukes. https://uncutmag.files.wordpress.com/2017/10/10_10_2017-the-lox-hit-a-roach.mp3 Share this:Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to email (Opens in new window) Related tagged with Music Music