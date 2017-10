Future and Young Thug link up for a joint project called “Super Slimey”.

“Super Slimey” features one guest appearance (Offset on “Patek Water”) and production from Southside, London on Da Track, Mike WiLL Made-IT and more.

1.No Cap

2.Three

3.All da Smoke

4.200

5.Cruise Ship

6.Patek Water (feat. Offset)

7.Feed Me Dope

8.Drip on Me

9.Real Love

10.4 da Gang

11.Killed Before

12.Mink Flow

13.Group Home

Download here