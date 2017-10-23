WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #52 | “Spread Love, Not War”.

Wade, G Li, and Ari return to catch you up on everything in hiphop. They first cover the nominees for the Soul Train awards and give their predictions on some winners. They then go over the altercation between A boogie and Lil B the based god, Metro boomin’s recent twitter rant, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s wedding and much, much more. They also bring back “Whats Streaming With G” and try to have an honest conversation about BayBay and his breakout single “Massagin”.