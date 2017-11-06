WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #54 | “No one Ever Really…..Cries???”

Posted on

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to talk about Nicki Minaj’s new twitter rant about the song “Motorsport” and how Wade thinks she was calling him out. They also talk about Fetty Wap being arrested for Drunk Driving, Tyrese and his recent social media posts, the cast of the new Lion King and much much more. They also talk about Big Krit being underrated and Chris Brown’s new CD “Heartbreak On A Full Moon” in “Whats Streaming With G” and Ari closes the show with a new track in “Ari’s song of the week”.

