WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #58 | Just When We Thought It Couldnt Get Any Deeper

With Ari away, friend of the show, Caakesbadder from the “Live From the 75 podcast” joins Wade Bloggs and G Li to discuss this weeks happenings in Hip Hop. First they start off with The 60th Annual Grammy Awards Nominations and in UNCUT fashion they give who they think will win in some important categories. The trio then talks about Jay z’s New York Times interview and Cam’ron latest Breakfast Club interview respectively. They then talk about the recent allegations against Russell Simmons and Ryan Leslie’s laptop and much much more.