WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #59 | “…You Don’t Want No Problem Wit These Guys”.

Wade Bloggs, G Li and Ari return to talk about about this week in hiphop. They start off with their takeaways from Ma$e’s in depth interview with “The Voice Of New York” Angie Martinez, and they of course have their own debate on where Ma$e fits in the Top 5 Bad Boy MC list. They also talk about the upcoming video where the Migos have hired look a likes of Joe Budden, DJ Dj Akademiks, and Nadeska. They also go over the tracklist for Eminem’s and Jeezy’s upcoming albums and much much more.