WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #60 | “Views From The 60”.

Posted on by Leave a comment

Join Wade Bloggs and his friends Ari and G Li as they discuss everything that happened this week in the world of hip hop. First the trio discusses #NetNeutrality and how it can affect you. Then they talk about the recent arrest in the Chinx muder case. Next they discuss the recent legal issues of Nelly and Russell Simmons, respectively. Finally they go over Black Thought’s incredible freestyle, Chris Brown’s Deluxe album, Eminem’s latest release, Disney buying Fox and much much more.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s