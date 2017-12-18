WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #60 | “Views From The 60”.

Join Wade Bloggs and his friends Ari and G Li as they discuss everything that happened this week in the world of hip hop. First the trio discusses #NetNeutrality and how it can affect you. Then they talk about the recent arrest in the Chinx muder case. Next they discuss the recent legal issues of Nelly and Russell Simmons, respectively. Finally they go over Black Thought’s incredible freestyle, Chris Brown’s Deluxe album, Eminem’s latest release, Disney buying Fox and much much more.