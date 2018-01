With G Li in “the upsidedown” Wade and Ari are joined by Ju from PRDX Photography to talk about everything that went on this week in HipHop. They start off discussing jermaine Dupri’s claim that he has done more for Atlanta hiphop than Outkast. The trio then talk about Gucci Mane’s upcoming autobiography, Future remaking Superfly, Nas performing at Illmatic at the Kennedy Center, and much much more.