Wade, Ari, and G Li return to discuss this week in the culture.

They start off with the announcement that radio veteran Star will be taking Joe Budden’s place on Everyday Struggle, and how that can impact that show. The trio then goes into Monique’s recent issue with Netflix, Drake’s new EP “Scary Hours”, TDE’s “The Championship Tour”, Amara La Negra’s Breakfast Club interview and much much more.