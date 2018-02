The gang returns to talk about any and everything that happen in the culture of hiphop.

They start of with an in depth review of the Quincy Jones interview from Vulture magazine, was it the truth or just the ramblings of a “senile old man”. Then Wade, Ari and G Li discuss Jermaine Dupri being inducted to the songwriters hall of fame, Migos and their billboard records, Tidal becoming the leader in streaming, and much much more.