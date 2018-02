Its finally here, after months of speculation and anticipation Marvel’s “Black Panther” is finally in theaters. Join Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li attempt to give a spoiler free review.

The gang also talks about Bet’s Social Media Awards, Lebron James remaking the movie “House Party”, Ne-yo’s new album, the latest developments in the Meek Mill case, an app where you can get married on and much, much more.