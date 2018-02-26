WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #67 | “A Night In Chyna”.

Wade, Ari and G Li return to talk about what happened in the culture that is hiphop.

If your along time fan of this show you know how Wade feels about Blac Chyna. Well, this week he had to address her sextape leak and what that means for “them”. The trio also ask “what celeb has had the best sextape?” The gang then reviews Mo’Nique’s Breakfast Club interview and after hearing her side of the story does it change anything for them. They finally talk about Drake’s “God’s Plan” video, Birdman and Toni Braxton, more Black Panther reaction, and much much more.

 

