WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #68 | “I Know What Forbes Like”.

Posted on by Leave a comment

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to discuss Rick Ross being admitted to the hospital, and social media’s (50 cent) reaction. Then the trio talks about Jay z finally surpassing Diddy on the Forbes “Cash King” list. They also discuss DJ Khaled’s new track featuring Hov, Future and Beyonce, and some things they noticed. They also discuss Birdman’s recent claim that Nicki Minaj is the greatest female rapper ever, and if not her, who? And finally they Chris Bown and Joyner Lucas’s joint project, Big Sean’s canceled tour, “Genetic Memories”, Captain Marvel, new instagram features and much, much more.

 

 

