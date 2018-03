The gang returns to cover everything that happened in HipHop this past week.

Of course you know Wade had to address lil xan and his recent comments about Tupac and his music. The trio then talks about Juelz Santana and his recent situation at the airport. They also debate who had the better freestyle between Royce Da 5’9 or Black Thought. They speculate on Drake’s new album, Carter 5, did Rick Ross almost die from a threesome and much much more.