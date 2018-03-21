WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #70 | “What’s Beef”.

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to about all the beef in hiphop lately.

They give their reactions to the Breakfast Club interview with Desus and Mero and what they would have done differently on both sides. They also talk about Rihanna vs Snapchat, Takashi 69 vs Game and J Prince Jr, The rumored Big Sean/ Jhene Aiko rift, and much much more. They also ask is Cardi B pregnant, and what that would mean for her album and finally they remember Craig Mack who passed away recently.

 

