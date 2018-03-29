WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #71 | “Ladies Night”.

The gang returns to talk about everything that happened in the culture of hiphop this week.

First they discuss #MarchForOurLives marches and the murder of #StephonClark . They also talk about the governor of Pennsylvania tweeting support for Meek Mill and that can mean for Meek’s case.

Then Wade, Ari and G Li talk about Amber Rose sticking up for her bestie, Jeezy announcing his last album, A Kendrick Lamar biopic, Black Panther being the top grossing superhero movie of all time and more.

They also discuss the lost version of Tory Lanez “Shooters” featuring Nicki Minaj, Remy Ma’s new freestyles, Young M.A. new track, the Roxanne Roxanne Netflix movie and much much more.