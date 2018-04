Back from a week off, Wade, Ari, and G Li return to catch up everything that happened in HipHop.

The gang first talks about the Fabolous/Emily B. situation and explore some rumors around it. Then the bad news keeps coming with updates on Juelz santana, Meek Mill and Safaree. The mood lightens when they discusse Cardi b’s and the Weeknd’s new releases, and much much more.