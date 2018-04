J Cole took to his twitter on Monday and reveled the name and release date of his new album.

Earlier that day Cole announced a surprise event at NYC’s Gramercy Theatre. According to published reports the KOD title has several meanings. It stands for “Kids on Drugs,” “King Overdosed,” and “Killing Our Demons.”

In any event the new album “K.O.D” is set to be available on April 20th.