New Music: Drake – Duppy Freestyle (Pusha T & Kanye West Diss)

They finally pushed the boy. Drake responds to Pusha T’s latest diss “Infered” with a new track called “Duppy Freestyle”.

“Duppy freestyle” finds Drake spitting lines like So if you rebuke me for working with someone else on a couple of Vs, what do you really think of the ni**a that’s making your beats? / I’ve done things for him I thought that he never would need / Father had to stretch his hands out and get it from me.” when refering to Pusha’s constant ghostwriting accusations.



He even goes deeper and and involves Pusha’s brother No Malice with bars like “Your brother said it was your cousin then him then you / So you don’t rap what you did, you just rap what you knew,” adds Drake. “Don’t be ashamed, there’s plenty ni**as who do what you do / There’s no Malice in your heart, you an approachable dude / Man, you might’ve sold to college kids for Nike and Mercedes, but you act like you sold drugs for Escobar in the ’80s / I had a microphone of yours, but then the signature faded / I think that pretty much resembles what’s been happening lately.”

Listen to the full track below and prepare for a “Cruel Summer”.