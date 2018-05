Wade, Ari and G Li return to break down Pusha T’s new album “Daytona”. They discuss everything from the controversial cover, to the tracklist, possible singles and of course “Infrared”. They then discuss Drake’s “Duppy Freestyle” and Wade has an interesting theory about who Drake has been beefing with. They also discuss Kendrick Lamar threatening to remove his music from Spotify, JCole interviewing Lil Pump, and much, much more.