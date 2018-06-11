WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #79 | “Back To Business”

Wade Bloggs and Ari are joined by Nytmare from AGR to talk about some of the stories that happened this week in hiphop. First they start off by recapping the latest in the Pusha T/Drake beef and discuss how J Prince put a stop to the battle. They also talk about Lil Wayne winning his lawsuit vs Cash Money and whats next for Weezy. Then they go over Future vs “IG model” Shamartess, Nicki Minaj’s cover for her upcoming album “Queen”, Jay z and Beyonce’s “On The Run” photos, The Game losing his lawsuit against again Viacom, and much, much more.