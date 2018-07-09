WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #83 | “6 Degrees Of Future”.

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and GLi are joined by Benny Mcflyy as they discuss this past week in HipHop.

First the gang talks about Drake’ new album “Scorpion” being streamed over 1 Billion times in its first week. They also play Drake’s latest “freestyle” and try to breakdown a few of the subliminals. Then they move to Future releasing “Beast Mode 2” and his recent twitter rant. They also discuss all the “Boo’d up” remixes, Nicki Minaj’s latest, a good music tour, the upcoming Trayvon Martin docuseries, and much much more.

