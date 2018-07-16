WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #84 | “Catchin Feelings”.

This week Wade, Ari, and G Li return to discuss some of the top stories in hip hop this week.

First the gang talks about Chance the rapper working with Kanye on his next album, and after the “GOOD Music” experiment would they work with Kanye.

Keeping with Kanye, the trio discusses Teyana Taylor’s recent appearance on the Breakfast club where she talked about what was missing from her release and what they can expect next from her.

The conversation switches when they talk about what song is the song of summer 2018, “Boo’d up”, “In My Feelings”, or …..”Smile Bitch”.

They round the show out with talking about Drake’s new “Freestyle”, Dream selling 75% of his music catalog, and much much more.