WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #85 | “Face Off”

The gang returns to cover this past week in hiphop and the culture.

They first discuss R.Kelly’s new track “I Admit” and the ramifications of it and what they think will happen next. Then they discuss the IG war between 50 cent and on again, off again BFF Floyd Mayweather Jr. The discussion then turns to Takashi 69’s recent robbery and if they believe it to be true or another troll job. They also cover Chance’s latest release, Michelle Williams, checking her self into a mental institution, the latest with Meek Mill, Faith Evans and Stevie J getting married and much much more.

 

