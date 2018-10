After A Loooong Delay, Wade Bloggs, Ari and G Li return to talk about whats been going on in HipHop.

The Trio starts with a discussion on Kanye West and his antics, and do the even care about his new album. The conversation then shifts to Lil Wayne’s long awaited release Carter 5, and did it meet expectations. They also Ella Mai/Jacquees, new Tupac music and much much more.