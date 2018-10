This week Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li start off with a recap of Pusha T’s interview on the Joe Budden Podcast, and Wade takes issue with 1 thing. The discussion then moves to IG model Brittany Renner and her new book “Judge The Cover”, as Wade ask do people still care about “Tell All” Books. The Gang also discusses, Wiz Khalifa’s upcoming R&B album, Rihanna turning down the super bowl, Luke Cage being canceled on Netflix and much, much more.