WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #90 | “Free Smoke”

Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return to recap this past week in hiphop.

They start off with a brief recap of the Cardi b/Nicki Minaj “argument” that happened across social media this past week. The trio then discusses Pharrell and Rihanna sending a cease and desist order to Donald Trump. They also discuss the results of Mac Miller’s autopsy, who is the king of R&B and much, much more. Wade also explains why there is no cover this week,

(forgive the audio issues, Wade is trying out something new)