WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #92 | “Cant Knock The Hustle”

Wade, Ari and G Li return to give you all the breaking news in hiphop this week.

The trio starts off with discussing the new Netflix hip-hop competition “Hustle & Flow”. They discuss everything from possible format, to the already announced judges, Chance the Rapper, T.I. and Cardi B.

Speaking of Cardi, the gang discusses her debut album being Time Magazine’s album of 2018, and her Fashion Nova line selling out in 3 hours.

Then they go over Wale’s latest tweets saying he’s gonna put out one final album, Nasir the film, that wonderful Jill Scott clip and why men really love it(its deeper than you think) and much much more.

They also take time to give prayers and condolences to the families of Kim Porter and the Iconic Stan Lee.