WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #95 | “The Grammy Family”

Posted on by

With No Ari this week, Leave it to Wade and G Li to break down this past week in Hip Hop.

They start off with announcing the nominees for the Grammy awards, and they predict the winners for each category that matter. Then the guys talk about the Travis Scott “Social Experiment” controversy and how it feels to be accused of something you know you didn’t do, but have no way of proving it. Things get a little messy as the fellas talk about the breakup of Cardi B, and Offset, as G Li ask “Where is new or leans”.
The guys also talk about Meek releasing another album before the end of the year, the upcoming Suge Knight documentary, Buju Bonton coming home and much, much more.

 

