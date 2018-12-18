WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #96 | “Game Of Thrones”

Posted on

The gangs all here, as Ari returns to join G L i and Wade as they discuss the week that was in HipHop.

The gang starts off with an update on the Cardib/Offset separation, all the latest with that including Offset’s apology and interrupting Cardi’s Rolling Loud performance. Then they attempt to cover Kanye’s latest twitter rant against Drake, and of course Wade has another “conspiracy theory”. Next the gang goes over Kodak Black’s interview with Hot97 and where it went wrong. and what they would have done to make it right. The trio also discuss Jacquees and the audacity of his latest statements which leads into them have their own “King of R&B” debate. They also manage to discuss Ty Dolla’s arrest, Janet Jackson getting in the Rock and Roll hall of fame, and much much more.

 

