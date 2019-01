On our 100th episode the gang covers the “Surviving R.Kelly documentary”, both versions of the 2018 Wrap up, from Skillz and Uncle Murda , the reports that Chris Brown owns his masters, their own picks for top albums of 2018, and much more. They also discuss the growth of the podcast, from episode #00 to now and sends a special thanks to the fans(UNCUTnation), they couldn’t do it with your support.