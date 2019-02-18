WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #101 | “All Falls Down”

Its a celebration as Wade Bloggs and G Li return to recap all the events in the culture of Hip Hop as only they know how.

First, Wade gives a brief explanation on what’s been going on and why the delay in episodes, but after that the fellas jump right into it with a recap of 21 Savage’s situation, a brief Grammy recap, What was B.E.T. thinking and more.

The guys also cover the 10 year anniversary of Drake’s “So Far Gone”, T.I. dissing Floyd Mayweather , and all the latest with the Jussie Smollett Hoax and still much much more.

 

 

 

