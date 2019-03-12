WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #104 | “Things Are Getting Better”

On this episode, Wade , Ari, and G Li discuss the latest with R Kelly, including his latest arrest, his interview with Gayle King and what his lawyer from his 2008 had to say. They then discuss the “Leaving Neverland” documentary, and some of the fallout surrounding it. The mood changes when the gang discusses Bobby Shmurda’s confirmed release date, Teyanna Taylor saying Kanye will have zero to do with her new album, Pharrell’s upcoming “Something In The Water” festival, and much much more.