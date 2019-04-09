WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #107| “Dedication”.

Posted on by Leave a comment

On this episode Wade Bloggs and G Li talk about the latest updates in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, along with “Who’s paying Chris Darden”. They also cover Kodak Black’s recent tasteless comments about Lauren London, and the internets reaction to him. They guys also cover, Atlanta attempting to bring Freaknik back with a twist, TDE headlining Revolve Festival 2019, Drake and Future teasing “What A Time To Be Alive 2”, Usher teasing “Confessions 2, the upcoming Salt n Pepa miniseries, and much much more.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s