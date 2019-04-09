WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #107| “Dedication”.

On this episode Wade Bloggs and G Li talk about the latest updates in the murder of Nipsey Hussle, along with “Who’s paying Chris Darden”. They also cover Kodak Black’s recent tasteless comments about Lauren London, and the internets reaction to him. They guys also cover, Atlanta attempting to bring Freaknik back with a twist, TDE headlining Revolve Festival 2019, Drake and Future teasing “What A Time To Be Alive 2”, Usher teasing “Confessions 2, the upcoming Salt n Pepa miniseries, and much much more.