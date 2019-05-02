WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #109 | “Get In The Water”

In this special double sized episode Wade Bloggs and G Li are joined by show engineer Justice to discuss Pharell’s “Something In The Water” festival. They talk about each performer, who had the biggest ovations, who got the crowd to go wild, who bring out the special guest and much more, They even give some inside scoops about who else was supposed to make an appearance but ran out of time. The fellas also discuss where the festival can go next year and who they would like to see on the stage. But dont think this is all about “Pharell-fest” the guys also discuss Jay-z’s “Bsides 2” concert, the passing of John Singleton, Bun B defending his home against an intruder, T pain losing his voice, and much much more.