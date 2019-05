On this episode Wade, Ari, and G Li discuss the Billboard Music Award winners, the recent allegations against Remy Ma, Kanye’s upcoming Showtime series, the new D’angelo documentary “Devils Pie’ and more. The gang also goes over the pending track list and features for Chris Brown’s album “Indigo” they also manage to give their opinions on Logic’s new song featuring Eminem called “Homicide” and much, much more.