WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #112 | “Higher”.

Posted on by Leave a comment

On this episode Wade, Ari and G li, review DJ Khaled’s ‘lead” single from his latest release called “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late great Nipsey Hussle. They also talk about the interesting rollout for this album and could this be a new trend for major artist release. The trio then discusses the upcoming BET awards, who they think will win for certain categories. they also discuss K Michelle signing to Deathrow records, Trey Songz new child, Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road’ and much much more.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s