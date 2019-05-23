On this episode Wade, Ari and G li, review DJ Khaled’s ‘lead” single from his latest release called “Higher” featuring John Legend and the late great Nipsey Hussle. They also talk about the interesting rollout for this album and could this be a new trend for major artist release. The trio then discusses the upcoming BET awards, who they think will win for certain categories. they also discuss K Michelle signing to Deathrow records, Trey Songz new child, Lil Nas X’s video for “Old Town Road’ and much much more.