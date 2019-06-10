WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #114 – “Victory”.

The gang is all here as Wade Bloggs, Ari, and G Li return for another week of your favorite podcast.

The show starts off with a celebration of Jay z officially being named a billionaire and how big that is for the culture. They then go to the “brewing” beef between T.I. and TMZ, and how they feel about it. They also discuss Meek Mill finally getting a new trial, and the legal battle for “The Marathon Continues….” between the Crips and Black Sam(Nipsey Hussle’s Brother). They then jump to the upcoming song of the summer Chris Brown and Drake’s “No Guidance” aka “You Got It” and much, much, more.