On this episode, Wade Bloggs, G Li and Scan review the Bounty Killer vs Beanie Man battle, the also attempt to review 112 vs Jagged Edge battle, sound issues and all.

The gang then attempts to have a serious discussion on the recent Doja cat videos of her in racist chat rooms, and her self hating comments.

They also manage to discuss the much talked about Kendrick/jcole project, the BET awards going virtual, and much, much more.