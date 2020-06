Casanova returns with the visuals to his new single called “Run The Town”.

“Run this town” features Cas spitting lines like

“I’ll take your life, with a knife/ Fuck the vice, this for Tamir Rice

I’m Eric Garner, standin’ on that corner/ You a goner if I run up on ya’

You a racist? You a coward/ Scream it louder, “Black Power”.

Watch the visuals and get inspired.