WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #144 | “Changes”.

On this episode, Wade, G Li, and Scan discuss all the latest with the #BLM protest, they also discuss the outcry to “Defund The Police” and why that may not be the best idea.

The conversation then turns to the newly released Forbes list of top paid celebs of 2020, and the controversy surrounding the number 1 spot. They also discuss Lauren London’s appearance on Jada Pinkett’s “Red Table Talk”, Pusha T handing out dinner locally, and much, much more.