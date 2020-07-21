WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #154| “Truth and Consequences”.

On this episode Wade Bloggs, Scan and G Li discuss the latest with the August Alsina vs The Smiths situation, and is Will gonna have to choke a bitch?

Then the gang reviews the upcoming versus battle between Snoop Dogg and DMX and they give their predictions on who they think the winner will be.

They then tackle Nick Cannon’s “controversial” comments and what attempts to offer some answers on how this can never happen again.

And finally the gang recaps the shooting of Meg thee Stallion, and everything we know. From the alleged shooter, what led up to the shooting, and more.

