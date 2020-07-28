WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #155| “Still A G Thang”.

On this episode: Wade Bloggs, Scan, and G Li give an in depth review of the DMX/Snoop verzuz match. They also discuss what’s next for the verzuz brand.

The gang then discusses Kanye’s recent “twitter rant” along with his “campaign rally” and who he wants as his running mate.

The conversation then turns to the latest developments in the shooting of Meg thee Stallion. The gang has a lot of unanswered questions like: Why has tory not been arrested? Who else was in the car? Was alcohol involved? Where are the witnesses? and much much more.