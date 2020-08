On this episode, Wade Bloggs, Scan, and G Li discuss the pending Rick Ross vs 2Chainz Verzuz, who else they would like to see do a verzuz, and they also brainstorm a few ideas to evolve the platform. They also discuss Eminem not being in Snoop Dogg’s top 10, and where he personally ranks in their own individual list. The gang also discusses Beyonce’s “film” Black is King, their likes and dislikes , what they would have changed and more.