WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #157 | "Trading Places".

On this episode, Wade Bloggs, G Li and Scan, review the Rick Ross/2chainz verzuz and they talk about the much rumored Rakim vs Big Daddy Kane match.

Then the gang talks about #45 his executive orders and what that means for regular folks.

Finally the conversations turns to Cardi b and Meg the Stallion’s single “Wap”. Is it too much? Should we be offended? Are we being fair? and finally who the hell is Deanna Lorraine???

They also discuss Dr. Dre’s pending divorce, sexual assault charges against Super producer Detail and much, much more.

