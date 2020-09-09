WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #161 | “See Me Now”.

On this episode, Wade Bloggs, G Li, and Scan discuss the upcoming Verzuz between the legendary Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle. They also give their predictions and even try to familiarize themselves with the catalogs of these two icons.

The gang then talks about the attack on R.kelly in jail, Sza’s new song and they give their opinions on Big Sean’s latest project “Detriot 2”. Is this his best project? Will this move him to the coveted “Drake, Kendrick, Jcole” conversation, is it a top album of 2020? They try to answer those questions and much more.

