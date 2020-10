On this episode, Wade Bloggs, Scan, and G Li review the Verzuz featuring Patti Labelle and Gladys Knight, and they speculate on who could “battle” next.

Next, the gang goes over the latest in the Meg/Tory situation as Rocnation gets involved and we ask the question, “Why hasn’t Tory been arrested yet”.

The trio covers Charlamagne’s newest move, Travis Scott’s Mcdonald’s meal, and much, much more.