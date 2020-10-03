WordsWithWade Podcast Episode #164 | “Ex-Factor”.

On this episode, Wade Bloggs, G Li, and Scan recap the nominees for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, and answer the internet question of the week “is Lupe Fiasco a better RAPPER than Kendrick Lamar?”

The gang then turns to talk about Rolling Stone magazine rating Lauryn Hill’s album greatest rap album of all time in their top 500 albums of all time, and of course, Wade wants to know where does Tupac rank?

And finally, the gang attempts to have a serious conversation regarding all the new information in the Tory/Meg shooting. From Meg’s medical records being leaked to Tory now claiming Meg doesn’t know who shot her, Rick Ross calling Tory out, the audacity of Daystar, and much, much more. This is an episode your not gonna want to miss.